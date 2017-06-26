London protests over man's death leave 4 police hospitalized

LONDON (AP) — Four police officers have been hospitalized and two others less seriously injured following a series of protests in London over the death of a 25-year-old man.

Activists claim Edir Frederico Da Costa's neck was broken during a police stop. He died six days later, on June 21.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission said a preliminary investigation did not indicate spinal injuries caused by police.

Fires were started and bricks thrown at police as protesters marched through east London. Many carried Black Lives Matter signs and placards reading "Justice for Edson + How Many More???"

Four protesters were arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.

The protest ended early Monday morning.