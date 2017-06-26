Proteas pick 3 new players for test series against England

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa selected uncapped players Heino Kuhn, Aiden Markram and Andile Phehlukwayo in its 16-man squad on Monday for the four-match test series against England starting next week.

Kuhn, an opening batsman who impressed in South Africa A's recent tour of England, and Phehlukwayo, a 21-year-old allrounder, took the places of Stephen Cook and Wayne Parnell from the Proteas squad that played the last series against New Zealand.

Markram was included as batting cover for Faf du Plessis, who could miss the first match of the series — at Lord's starting July 6 — as he awaits the birth of his first child. Dean Elgar will captain South Africa if Du Plessis is unavailable.

With Dane Piedt not included, Keshav Maharaj is South Africa's only specialist spinner.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.