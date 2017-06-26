Battle resumes to extinguish fire near Spain's Donana park

MADRID (AP) — Over 550 firefighters are resuming a battle to extinguish a forest fire on the fringes of Spain's Donana national park, famous for its biodiversity and endangered species.

Andalusia's forest fire prevention unit said firefighters had encircled and confined two of the three blazes raging in the area but a third fire closer to the park was still out of control, mainly due to blustery winds.

Spokesman Ignacio Fernandez said Monday that the fire "has not affected the park at all" but had damaged protected areas nearby.

There were no immediate details on how much land had been burned so far.

The fire started Saturday on the southwestern coast and advanced east toward the Donana Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1994.