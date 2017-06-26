Garbage crisis hits Greek capital over job freeze

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — With a heat wave expected later this week, Greece's government is urging striking garbage collectors to return to work after a 10-day protest has left huge piles of trash around Athens.

Temperatures are set to reach 42 degrees Celsius in Athens (107 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the week, prompting a public health agency to issue a warning over the continuing strike.

The government Monday said it would submit draft legislation to parliament within the day to renew job contracts for thousands municipal garbage works.

Striking unions are demanding that government fulfill commitments to provide permanent jobs for long-term contract workers — an action that could breach strict budget obligations set out under the Greece's international bailout agreements.