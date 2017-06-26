AirAsia captain asks passengers to 'pray' after jet shudders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An AirAsia X flight was forced to turn back after the pilot discovered the plane had a technical issue, with the pilot calling on the passengers to "pray" at one point during the harrowing flight.

An AirAsia X flight number D7237, an Airbus A330-300, was on its route from Perth, Australia to Malaysia when the plane started shaking due to what the airline called a technical issue.

A spokesperson for the Perth Airport said, "The pilot spotted the technical issue with the engine. The plane turned around and safely landed back at Perth Airport.”

"We were asleep when we heard a loud bang around the 1 hour and 15 minute mark, It shook the whole ride back which was close to two hours," as reported to CNN by a passenger.

"He [the flight captain] said 'I hope you all say a prayer; I will be saying a prayer too and let's hope we all get back home safely,' " said passenger Sophie Nicolas, according to WA Today.

"The pilot asked us to pray twice during the entire situation. During landing we were asked to hold on tight and brace our positions which was for about two minutes," passenger Damien Stevens told CNN.

While it is still unclear what might have caused the heavy jerking and what exactly was the technical fault with the plane's Rolls-Royce engines, it is said that any imbalance inside a rapidly-spinning jet engine can cause violent vibrations that can be felt throughout the aircraft.