Dog fighting ring raided in Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taoyuan Police raided an illegal dog fighting and gambling den on Saturday, with so many suspects apprehended that a bus had to be brought in to take them all away.

A total of 55 employees and gamblers were snagged in the bust at a remote house in Baiyuli (白玉里), which is located in Taoyuan City's Guanyin District.

According to Taoyuan Police Bureau captain Shih Chung-chin (施忠進), the dog fighting ring was organized by 33-year-old man surnamed Hsieh (謝), who had run many dog fights in southern Taiwan where he had eluded capture, but this was the first day for the fights to be held in northern Taiwan.

After a preliminary investigation by the police, 13 people were found to be working as "staff" at the compound, including the organizer, an MC, bookmakers, receptionists, and lookouts. Hsieh rented the venue and contacted the owners of the dogs, who in turn would invite people interested in the fights to attend. Gamblers then had to pay a NT$500 (US$16.5) door fee to enter the venue to watch the fights.

Police said the fights consisted of two owners each putting their dogs into a pit and make them bite each other. The looser was the dog that could no longer keep attacking. After the two owners agreed on their bets, they would then bet with each other, with Hsieh taking an NT$2,000 to NT$5,000 cut.

The MC would then ask if anyone else wants to place bets on the match, and of any bets that are placed, he would also get an a .5 percent take.

According to police, to make the bouts more intense, the owners would stab their dogs with spears to point of bleeding, as cruel means to agitate them.

At the dog fighting den, police seized NT$100,000 in cash, two dog stabbing spears, and 195 tickets to the venue. The 55 gamblers and staff members were arrested on charges of suspected gambling. While Hsieh and two dog owners were also booked on suspicion of violating the animal protection law.

Saturday's bust was part of a larger two day campaign of police raids carried out in Taoyuan dubbed "Seal the City Sweep," which in addition to the 55 suspected dog fighting gamblers, also netted 19 drug suspects and 10 other suspected criminals.