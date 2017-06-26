BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES:

TAKATA BANKRUPTCY — Shattered by recall costs and lawsuits, Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. files for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., saying it's the only way it can keep on supplying replacements for faulty air bag inflators linked to the deaths of at least 16 people. By Tom Krisher, Marcy Gordon and Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 900 words, photos, video.

GLOBAL COAL — The world's biggest coal users — China, the United States and India — have boosted coal mining in 2017 in an abrupt departure from last year's record global decline for the heavily-polluting fuel and a setback to efforts to rein in climate change emissions. The reasons behind coal's recent surge include policy shifts in China, changes in U.S. energy markets and India's continued push to provide electricity to more of its poor, industry experts say. By Matthew Brown and Katy Daigle. SENT: 1,340 words, photos.

CHINA-CROWN TRIAL — Australian and Chinese staff of a casino company plead guilty to charges relating to gambling, and 16 are sentenced to nine or 10 months in prison. By Louise Watt and Andy Wong. SENT: 420 words, photos.

CHINA-JAILED NOBEL LAUREATE — Jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo is released on medical parole after his May 23 diagnosis of late-stage liver cancer. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Full story.

PAKISTAN-DEADLY FIRE — Pakistani officials say the death toll from a massive fuel truck fire the previous day has risen to 157 as four more of the victims died overnight. SENT: 130 words, photos. UPCOMING: Full story.

CHINA-LANDSLIDE — Rescue crews are ordered to evacuate the site of a deadly landslide in southwestern China over concerns of a second landslide. SENT: 200 words, photos.

MONGOLIA-ELECTION — Mongolians begin casting their votes in a presidential election dominated by allegations of graft and concerns about financial upheaval in the landlocked country. SENT: 110 words, photo. UPCOMING: Full story.

NEW ZEALAND-CLIMATE CHANGE CASE — A New Zealand law student is taking the government to court in hopes of forcing it to set more ambitious climate change targets. By Nick Perry. SENT: 300 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk is David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.