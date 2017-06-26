What's happened to the pro-gun wish list in Washington?

ATLANTA (AP) — Gun rights advocates entered the Trump era with high hopes. After years of frustration they thought a gun-friendly president and Congress would advance their agenda. At the top of the list is a gun-owner's ability to bring a legal weapon across any state lines.

But many of their favorite initiatives have stalled in Washington as the city seethes with scandal over investigations into President Donald Trump's administration. Republicans are focused on other priorities, especially health care. Gun rights may also be on the back burner because they are a heavy lift.

Congress faces a public weary of the drumbeat of mass shootings, terror attacks and random violence. A recent Pew study also showed Americans pretty much split on support for gun control.