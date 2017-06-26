AP: Authorities delayed investigating gay "demons" case

SPINDALE, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Fenner says he pleaded with authorities for two years to investigate his allegations that congregants at his North Carolina church attacked him to expel his "homosexual demons."

An Associated Press investigation found that Rutherford County law enforcement authorities told Fenner his only option was to pursue misdemeanor charges against the Word of Faith Fellowship church members.

Fenner says they assaulted him for nearly two hours in the church's sanctuary in January 2013.

It took nearly two years before five church members were indicted. The first didn't go on trial until May, but that ended in mistrial.

The AP's conclusions are based on more than a dozen interviews, court documents and a series of secretly made recordings obtained of Fenner's meetings with law enforcement authorities.