Free clinic for migrant fishermen held in Yilan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- National Immigration Agency (NIA) and Yilan City Government join hands in holding a free clinic activity at a fish market in Suao Township last Sunday for migrant fishery workers, providing foreign fishermen free medical checks by professional doctors and counseling volunteers.

Migrant workers in the fishing industry often fail to receive appropriate medical care due to their working condition. They have to stay on boats and go for multiday fishing trips, some migrant fishermen usually get treatment belatedly when they are ill.

Yilan City Government said that migrant workers play an important role in Taiwan’s fishery sector and have filled up Taiwan’s workforce shortage in the fishery industry. Considering their vital working condition, the Yilan City government decided to offer free checkups for them in order to maintain their health condition.

The free clinic comprises basic medical check, manipulation, and acupuncture as well as dermatology department and mental health counseling department and so on, not only to deal with physical problems but also to offer a channel to help them release pressure.