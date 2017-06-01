New law grants surgery authorization rights to gay partners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Health and Welfare (衛福部) announced today that major amendments will be made to surgery and anesthesia authorization forms (手術同意書及麻醉同意書格式) to increase transparency and accuracy, notably giving signatory rights to patient partners regardless of gender and requiring doctors to provide proof of the appropriate qualifications.

The Welfare Ministry's Bureau Chief Shi Chong-liang (石崇良) said that the new authorization forms will require evidence of medical specialization and qualification from each doctor before performing surgery or treatment. Doctors will be required to first thoroughly fill out the form indicating the patient's illness, their proposed course of treatment, details of the treatment, and all risks involved. This will hopefully eliminate patients from signing a blank form, agreeing to a treatment before the doctor has indicated its specifics. which will also improve the communication and efficacy between doctors on each case.

The amendments will be finalized and go into effect by August.

There have been many previous disputes over doctors' qualifications after performing treatments outside of their specializations. The most frequently seen case has been ear, nose, and throat doctors performing double eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, and other minor plastic surgery procedures. There have even been cases of liposuction performed by unqualified doctors which resulted in death.

Further, these new regulations will include gay partners as legally viable to give consent for patient surgery. Gay partners will also have to register as an "undisclosed gender" and have two eyewitnesses present when they sign the forms.

Additionally, the new authorization procedures allow the agreed upon surgeries to take place within three months of signing, instead of one month. However, if the surgery becomes overdue or the patient's condition changes, a new consent form must be drafted.

The Welfare Department and hospitals agree that August is the earliest they can enact these changes and there will be a short transition period afterward to allow all hospitals to reprint forms. After the transition period ends, violators of the amendments will be fined between NT$50,000 and NT$250,000 (US$1,600- US$8,000).