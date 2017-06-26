Four died and one injured after falling into chemical pond in a plant in northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Four were killed and one injured on Monday after five workers fell into a chemical pond in an electronic plant in Yilan County in the northeastern part of Taiwan.

Yilan County Fire Bureau responded to the accident immediately after receiving a call at 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

The fire bureau said rescuers sent five people to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Luodong for treatment, but four of them have died. The fifth worker, who was conscious, suffered from dyspnea (difficulty of breathing) and burn in the larynx, the bureau said.

They were suspected to have inhaled toxic ammonia.

Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp, where the industrial accident happened, said two workers were cleaning the pond when one of them slipped and a call for help was made, which drew more people to the scene and ultimately caused them to faint from inhaling the toxic gas.

The fire bureau said the bath is two meters deep and the first responders wore proper protective gear before going into the pond to pull up the victims. The bureau said toxic ammonia with concentration of 4ppm was detected on the scene.