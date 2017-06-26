Lions midweekers to play last match against Hurricanes

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match against Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes on Tuesday may become a footnote to the team's New Zealand tour or may weigh heavily in the balance when the success or failure of the tour is determined.

While the tour will be remembered mainly for the outcome of the three test series, which New Zealand leads 1-0 after its 30-15 win on Saturday, the results of other matches will be a factor in any final assessment.

The Lions have lost two of their three previous midweek games, to the Auckland-based Blues and Dunedin-based Highlanders, and a third loss would leave them with a 4-4 record on tour with only two matches to play. It would also send them into Saturday's critical second test off back-to-back losses and would likely end the chances of any midweekers forcing their way into the test squad.

The Hurricanes may be stronger than the Highlanders and Chiefs lineups the Lions have faced in their last two midweek matches. The Chiefs were hard-hit by the loss of top players to the All Blacks and New Zealand Maori and while the Hurricanes will be without flyhalf Beauden Barrett and scrumhalf T.J. Perenara, they have been reinforced by four players released from the current All Blacks squad.

The return of winger Julian Savea, center Ngani Leaumape, utility back Jordie Barrett and lock Vaea Fifita will make the Hurricanes possibly the strongest team the midweek Lions have faced on tour.

But the match at the Wellington Regional Stadium, where the second test will be played four days later, sits a little uneasily within the Lions' schedule. With the test series now underway, most eyes have turned to that contest and a midweek match is more a distraction than a supporting act to the main event.

The Lions' coach New Zealand-born Warren Gatland said the Hurricanes match was a chance for the tourists to regroup after the first test loss and has importance as the last match half of his squad members play on tour.

But even his attention seemed elsewhere when, at a news conference after the Lions' arrival in Wellington Monday, he spoke about perceived illegal play by the All Blacks during the first test and which he hoped would not be repeated in the second.

He suggested the All Blacks had deliberately attempted to injure Lions scrumhalf Conor Murray when they targeted his legs when trying to charge down kicks.

"The one concern for me... there was a charge down when someone dived at his legs which I thought was a little bit dangerous," Gatland said. "After he's kicked he's been pushed a few times and pushed to the ground.

"They're not massive issues for us. It's just making sure he's protected and not harassed after he's box kicked.

"It's a little bit tough. When you see someone dive at someone's leg ... you feel for the player, it's a little bit concerning that they're not actually trying to charge the kick down, they're nowhere near it."

Gatland's comments incensed All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, who took the rare step of approaching media for the right of reply.

"It's really, really disappointing to hear what he's implying, that we are intentionally going out to injure somebody," Hansen said. That is not the case.

"We've never been like that and as a New Zealander I expect him to know the New Zealand psyche. It's not about intentionally trying to hurt anyone, it's about playing hard and fair."

Gatland indicated he would speak to French referee Jerome Garces, who will control the second test, about the All Blacks' tactics. Hansen suggested Gatland was simply following a pattern of trying to upset the All Blacks and influence referees.

"It's predictable coming from Gatland," he said. "Two weeks ago we cheated in the scrums, last week it was blocking, now we're saying this.

"Just because (Murray) is one of their key players, he doesn't have the right to go around the park without being charged down or tackled. After such a great test match, on Monday (Gatland) comes out and is saying something like that."