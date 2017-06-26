AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Family members grieved for their dead relatives at the site of a massive landslide in Xinmo village in southwestern China's Sichuan province as more than 2,500 rescuers searched for signs of life.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, people in India and other parts of Asia took part in mass yoga sessions to mark International Yoga Day.

Women at a market in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, shopped for meat in preparation for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

A group of dancers waited backstage before their performance at a monthlong annual arts festival on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.