AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, family members grieve at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in south
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, children perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga in Seoul, South Korea. Millio
In this Friday June 23, 2017, file photo, Muslim women shop for meat in preparation of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, dancers wait backstage as they prepare for a performance during the Bali Arts Festival in
In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, rescuers with sniffer dogs stand near earthmoving equipment digging at the site of a landsli
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, participants perform yoga to mark International Yoga Day in New Delhi, India. Millions of
In this Friday, June 23, 2017, file photo, a boy plays under a large Palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian rally marking the Intern
In this Sunday, June 18, 2017, file photo, men play cards as another man sits on a chair outside of an old building in Beijing. The cen
In this Sunday, June 18, 2017 file photo, staff of a boat restaurant on the Taedong River wait to greet customers in Pyongyang, North K
In this Sunday, June 18, 2017, file photo, journalists observe the damaged USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest
In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017, file photo, Johnny Depp fans dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow pose before the Japan premiere of his film
In this Thursday, June 22, 2017, file photo, people holding umbrellas climb an outdoor staircase on a rainy day in Beijing. Although Be
In this Thursday, June 22, 2017, file photo, a man walks by window reflections of sun umbrellas used in an art display at the Geumcheon
Family members grieved for their dead relatives at the site of a massive landslide in Xinmo village in southwestern China's Sichuan province as more than 2,500 rescuers searched for signs of life.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, people in India and other parts of Asia took part in mass yoga sessions to mark International Yoga Day.
Women at a market in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, shopped for meat in preparation for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
A group of dancers waited backstage before their performance at a monthlong annual arts festival on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.