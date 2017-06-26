Elderly woman dangles from 11th floor after mistaking window for door

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Video of an elderly woman hanging from a window on the 11th floor of an apartment building in Kaohsiung was posted on Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) on June 22.

in the video, an elderly woman is seen hanging outside an apartment as an unseen person clings to her from the 11th floor in Kaohsiung's Fengshan District, with her children in the background calling for the terrified woman to calm down and be patient.

A friend of the family, 李韻珊 (Li Yun-shan), posted the video on Breaking News Commune and said that the elderly woman apparently had dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease and had confused the window for a door. Fortunately, as she started falling out the window, her son grabbed her to prevent her from plummeting to the ground.

Li said that she was later pulled to safety and was unharmed.