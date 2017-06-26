Taiwanese enter float in New York Pride Parade

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- After the Constitutional Court’s ruling in favor of same-sex marriage in late May, a group of Taiwanese joined the 2017 New York Pride Parade with a float last Sunday, celebrating the nation’s first step toward marriage equality.

The parade took place yesterday in New York City and was joined by crowds of people. They held signs and rainbow flags while the streets were lined by well-decorated floats, including that from Taiwan.

Taiwan was again represented in the march and this year numerous Taiwanese gay rights activists also participated in the event. As the icon of LGBT advocacy, Chi Chia-wei (祁家威) was invited to stand on a float created by Taiwanese expatriates living in New York.

He said he originally planned to join the one in 2019 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the parade but later promised to come this year for the celebration of the same-sex marriage ruling, which stated that the denial of gay marriage had been unconstitutional.

Besides Taiwan, the world has changed significantly since the first Pride Parade in 1970, one year after the patrons of Stonewall Inn fought against police who purposely raided the bar in June, 1969. It was a time when homosexuality was still considered a mental disease and the gay community was excluded from society.

Their counterparts in Taiwan likewise went through decades of struggle to defend their rights. Having been fighting for LGBT’s rights for more than 30 years, Chi said the recognition of same-sex marriage is a “late justice.”

“It shows the value of human rights in Taiwan; every Taiwanese should be proud of it,” said Borcheng Hsu, one of the volunteers who helped raise funds to build the Taiwan Pride float.

The group of volunteers aimed for US$11,000 but had netted more than US$12,700 by yesterday. They were supported by both Taiwanese Americans and Taiwanese locals, showing that society is ready to embrace diversity and equality.