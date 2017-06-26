Mayor hands out 'green envelopes' for Eid al-Fitr at Taipei Main Station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Tapei's Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) handed out "green envelopes" to migrant workers celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, at Taipei Main Station on Sunday.

As an estimated 20,000 migrant workers gathered at Taipei Main Station yesterday to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, Mayor Ko handed out 500 "green envelopes" each filled with 10,000 rupiahs (US$0.75). Green is the most iconic color of the Islamic world symbolizing life, well-being, and paradise.

According to Anny Ting, host of the Eid celebration, the money envelope is called “Amplop putih” in Indonesia, which is available in green, white, and red. Regardless of color, the envelope symbolizes blessings and well-wishes from elder to the younger members of the family.



Mayor Ko handing out green envelopes. (CNA image)

Ko thanked the migrants for their hard work and said that Taipei's 45 halal restaurants were not enough for the over 180,000 foreign Muslims working in Taiwan. He pledged that the city government would look into ways of increasing the number of halal-certified restaurants in Taipei.

According to Ministry of Labor statistics, of the 252,000 Indonesian workers in Taiwan, 85% are Muslim.

During Ramadan, Muslims are required to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn to dusk from 3:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day until Eid al-Fitr.

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, namely with a "breaking of the fast" feast.



The "green envelopes" handed out by Mayor Ko. (CNA Image)