BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/26 09:55
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 8 5 .615
New York 7 5 .583 ½
Connecticut 6 6 .500
Atlanta 5 6 .455 2
Indiana 6 7 .462 2
Chicago 3 10 .231 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 1 .917
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 2
Phoenix 7 5 .583 4
Dallas 8 8 .500 5
Seattle 6 6 .500 5
San Antonio 0 14 .000 12

___

Sunday's Games

Dallas 96, Connecticut 82

Washington 97, Chicago 63

Minnesota 87, San Antonio 78

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Washington

Los Angeles at Connecticut