BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Connecticut
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Indiana
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Chicago
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|2
|Phoenix
|7
|5
|.583
|4
|Dallas
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|Seattle
|6
|6
|.500
|5
|San Antonio
|0
|14
|.000
|12
___
|Sunday's Games
Dallas 96, Connecticut 82
Washington 97, Chicago 63
Minnesota 87, San Antonio 78
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Washington
Los Angeles at Connecticut