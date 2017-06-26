Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taoyuan Lamigos are champions of first half season of 2017.

@China Times: Taiwan, China should be considerate to each other: Taipei mayor.

@Liberty Times: Surgery authorization form to get major overhaul for sake of transparency.

@Apple Daily: Man takes own life after killing ex-girlfriend.

@Economic Daily News: All eyes on TSMC stock price after ex-dividend day.

@Commercial Times: Foreign investors optimistic about TSMC stock price after ex-dividend day.