  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Headline News

Headlines across Taiwan on June 26, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/06/26 08:50

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI —  The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taoyuan Lamigos are champions of first half season of 2017.
@China Times: Taiwan, China should be considerate to each other: Taipei mayor.
@Liberty Times: Surgery authorization form to get major overhaul for sake of transparency.
@Apple Daily: Man takes own life after killing ex-girlfriend.
@Economic Daily News: All eyes on TSMC stock price after ex-dividend day.
@Commercial Times: Foreign investors optimistic about TSMC stock price after ex-dividend day.
headline
headline news
headlines
top headlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/23 09:10
Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/22 08:50
Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/21 09:54
Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/20 08:50
Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/19 08:30