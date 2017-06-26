WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOCHI, Russia — World champion Germany reached the Confederations Cup semifinals on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over a Cameroon side reduced to 10 men after further confusion with experimental video replays. By Rob Harris. SENT: 670 words, photos.

BAKU, Azerbaijan — As Daniel Ricciardo celebrated winning a hectic Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel clashed in a bitter incident that could shape the rest of an intriguing Formula One season. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 890 words, photos.

— CAR--F1-AZERBAIJAN GP-STROLL — Stroll defies critics with impressive podium in Azerbaijan. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 530 words, photos.

BIRMINGHAM, England — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat unseeded Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Sunday in the Aegon Classic final to win her first title since her playing hand was injured in a knife attack at her home. SENT: 370 words, photos.

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Helmsman Peter Burling and his underdog Emirates Team New Zealand won two races to reach match point in the America's Cup against two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 750 words, photos.

CARDIFF, Wales — Dawid Malan smashed 78 runs off 44 balls on debut to help England secure a 19-run victory against South Africa in their third Twenty20 match on Sunday and win the three-match series 2-1. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SOCHI, Russia — FIFA's new video review system is bringing turmoil to the Confederations Cup, with technology designed to deliver quick, clear decisions agitating players and leaving coaches and fans confused. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 600 words, photos.

MOSCOW — Chile salvaged a 1-1 draw against a tenacious Australian side on Sunday to ensure progress to the last four of the Confederations Cup. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MOSCOW — Mathilde Molla, a 54-year old Brazilian photography professor, has worked at the World Cup, European Championship, Olympic Games and the Confederations Cup. A high-ranking sports official? More like a super-volunteer. By Ricardo Zuniga. SENT: 380 words, photos.

CHICAGO — Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer and midfielders Kenny Saief of Gent, Cristian Roldan of Seattle and Kelyn Rowe of New England have been picked for the U.S. roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and could make their national team debuts next month. SENT: 440 words.

TOKYO — Cristiano and Diego Oliveira scored as Kashiwa Reysol beat Consadole Sapporo 2-1 on Sunday to maintain its lead in the J-League standings. SENT: 130 words.

HALLE, Germany — Roger Federer defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-3 to win the Gerry Weber Open for a record ninth time on Sunday. SENT: 300 words, photos.

NEW YORK — John McEnroe wants more anger in tennis, but not the tantrums he threw as a player. He wants to see players get mad that they can't break through against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and the other top stars. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 780 words, photos.

LONDON — Feliciano Lopez saved a match point as he came from behind to beat Marin Cilic of Croatia and claim the biggest title of his career at Queen's on Sunday in the Wimbledon warm-up event. SENT: 340 words, photos.

ASSEN, Netherlands — Valentino Rossi held off Danilo Petrucci to win the TT Assen MotoGP in a thrilling race Sunday as championship leader Maverick Vinales crashed out and slipped to second in the standings. SENT: 260 words, photos.

CROMWELL, Connecticut — Jordan Spieth holed out from 60 feet for birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday. By Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated.

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) Fred Couples rallied to win the American Family Insurance Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title of the year and 13th overall. SENT: 560 words, photos.

MUNICH — Andres Romero had seven birdies in his last 11 holes to win the BMW International Open by 1 stroke on Sunday. SENT: 200 words, photos.

ROGERS, Arkansas — So Yeon Ryu became the LPGA Tour's first two-time winner this season, taking the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday with a tournament-record 18-under 195 total. By Kurt Voigt. SENT: 280 words, photos.

SACRAMENTO, California — Three once-homeless sisters from New York City were guests of USA track and field at nationals after their rise to prominence in the sport. By Pat Graham. SENT: 750 words, photos.

— US--PEOPLE-ERIN ANDREWS — Erin Andrews, ex-NHL player Jarret Stoll marry in Montana. SENT: 160 words, photo.

