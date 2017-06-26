2nd ODI: Rahane's 103 helps India beat West Indies

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Ajinkya Rahane hit 103 off 104 balls as India comfortably defeated West Indies by 105 runs on Sunday in the second one-day international at Queen's Park Oval to lead the five-match series 1-0.

Rain reduced the match to 43 overs per side but India still reached 310-5 after being put in to bat by West Indies, with Virat Kohli (87 off 66) and Shikhar Dhawan (63 off 59) performing strongly.

Paceman Alzarri Joseph took 2-73.

West Indies struggled in reply, reduced to 4-2 in the third over before recovering to reach 205-6. Shai Hope top-scored with an 88-ball 81. Roston Chase was next highest on 33 not out.

Bowling in ODIs for the first time, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 3-50.

The first ODI was a no result due to rain.

The third ODI is on Friday in Antigua.