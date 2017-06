PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Result Sunday in the second one-day international between West Indies and India at Queen's Park Oval (match reduced to 43 overs per side due to rain):

India 310-5 in 43 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 103, Virat Kohli 87, Shikhar Dhawan 63; Alzarri Joseph 2-73) def. West Indies 205-6 in 43 overs (Shai Hope 81; Kuldeep Yadav 3-50) by 105 runs.