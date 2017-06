LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia's economy minister is stepping aside, saying he needs to devote time to health problems.

Luis Arce said Sunday he'll be going to Brazil for treatment, though he did not describe his aliment.

The 53-year-old Arce has been a key adviser to President Evo Morales since he took office in 2006. He's overseen overall economic growth of about 4.5 annually in recent years.

No successor has yet been named.