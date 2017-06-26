  1. Home
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki, 43, becomes oldest starting CF

By  Associated Press
2017/06/26 02:32

MIAMI (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki has become the oldest player to start a game in center field since at least 1900.

The 43-year-old Suzuki was in the lineup batting leadoff Sunday for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs. Suzuki surpassed the record held by Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who was a month younger when he started in center in 2002 for the Boston Red Sox.

Suzuki, a member of the 3,000-hit club, reached on an error and scored in the first inning. He has played in 63 games this season, mostly as a pinch hitter, and began the day batting .209.

