  1. Home
  2. World

Newcomer Malan leads England to series win vs South Africa

By  Associated Press
2017/06/26 01:30

England's Dawid Malan, right, is congratulated by Alex Hales after reaching his half century during the T20 match against South Africa

South Africa's wicket keeper Mangaliso Mosehle drops a catch from England's Jason Roy during the T20 match at the SSE Swalec stadium in

South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo drops a catch off England's Alex Hales during the T20 match at the SSE Swalec stadium in Cardiff, Sun

England's Mason Crane celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's AB De Villiers during the T20 match against South Africa at

England's Dawid Malan watches the ball during the T20 match against South Africa at the SSE Swalec stadium in Cardiff, Sunday June 25,

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Dawid Malan smashed 78 off 44 balls on debut to help England secure a 19-run victory against South Africa in their third Twenty20 match on Sunday and win the three-match series 2-1.

With captain Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow rested, Middlesex left-hander Malan took full advantage of his opportunity, getting off the mark with a six after England lost the toss and was put into bat. England reached 181-8 in 20 overs. In reply, South Africa was restricted to 162-7.

Malan hit two sixes and 12 fours in his innings — the first time an England player had scored a half-century on his T20 debut.

South African paceman Dane Paterson appeared to have dragged his side back into the game with four wickets for just eight runs in his final two overs, but the Proteas batsman were unable to take advantage.

Chris Jordan spearheaded a fine bowling performance for England, returning figures of 3-31.