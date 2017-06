CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Result Sunday in the third Twenty20 match between England and South Africa at Sophia Gardens:

England 181-8 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 78, Alex Hales 36; Dane Paterson 4-32) beat South Africa 162-7 in 20 overs (Mangaliso Mosehle 36, AB de Villiers 35; Chris Jordan 3-31) by 19 runs.