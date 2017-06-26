Saief, Dwyer, Rolda and Rowe among US Gold Cup newcomers

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer and midfielders Kenny Saief of Gent, Cristian Roldan of Seattle and Kelyn Rowe of New England have been picked for the U.S. roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and could make their national team debuts next month.

Defenders Matt Miazga of Chelsea and Eric Lichaj of Nottingham Forest also were among the 23 players selected Sunday by U.S. coach Bruce Arena.

Sixteen players come from Major League Soccer and four from Mexican clubs: defenders Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca) and Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna), and midfielders of Paul Arriola and Joe Corona of Tijuana.

The U.S. opens camp Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, and has an exhibition against Ghana on Saturday at East Hartford, Connecticut. The Americans' group stage includes matches against Panama on July 8 at Nashville; Martinique on July 12 at Tampa, Florida, and Nicaragua on July 15 at Cleveland.