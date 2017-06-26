  1. Home
Lopez saves match point, beats Cilic in Queen's final

By  Associated Press
2017/06/26 00:11

LONDON (AP) — Feliciano Lopez saved a match point as he came from behind to beat Marin Cilic of Croatia and claim the biggest title of his career at Queen's on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Spaniard failed to break the serve of fourth-seeded Cilic throughout the grass-court final but fought back to win 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (8) in a match lasting around 2 ½ hours.

In the deciding tiebreaker, Lopez saved a match point when trailing 6-5 with a stretching forehand volley, before sealing victory at the third opportunity.

Cilic has a 6-2 head-to-head record against Lopez.