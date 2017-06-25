Kidnapped Border Patrol agent says he feared for family

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas tells investigators he got into a vehicle with two men who he says later attacked him to get them away from his family.

The El Paso Times reports (http://bit.ly/2t9ZKp7 ) Border Patrol Agent Lorenzo Hernandez told authorities he was helping his mother at her food truck on June 9 when two men asked for a ride after their car broke down.

According to federal court records, Hernandez said he agreed to give them a ride because he noticed one of them had a handgun.

Hernandez said he was forced to drive from El Paso to nearby Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he was assaulted and stabbed.

The two suspects, Fernando Puga and Sergio Ivan Quiñonez-Venegas, have been arrested and face federal kidnapping charges.