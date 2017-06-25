Pakistan: 'Toy' bomb kills 6 children, wounds 2

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says a bomb that looked like a toy has exploded killing six children and wounding another two in South Waziristan.

Mohammad Shoaib Khan, a government official in the tribal region near the Afghan border, says Sunday the minors were playing alongside the road in Sararogha area when they found the toy that exploded. He says the two wounded children are in critical condition.

Khan says a day earlier two children were killed after stepping on a land mine in the Spin Toot area.

South Waziristan once was sanctuary for the Pakistani Taliban until the army cleared the area of the militants in a massive operation in 2009.