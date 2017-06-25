UAE president appears in video over 3 years after stroke

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The president of the United Arab Emirates has made a rare public appearance on state media to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan suffered a stroke on Jan. 24, 2014, and underwent emergency surgery. He has rarely been seen in public since, fueling speculation about the state of his health.

The state-run WAM news agency released a video Sunday showing Sheikh Khalifa seated in an ornate room at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Palace alongside ruling family members gathered to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

On his left was Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the federation's vice president and prime minister.

The video carried no sound but showed the president speaking at one point.