Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western Wall

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli official says the government has frozen a long-overdue plan to open a mixed-gender prayer area at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Sunday's decision dealt a blow to efforts to promote religious pluralism in Israel and is likely to upset liberal streams of Judaism that represent most Jews in the United States.

Israel approved a plan in January 2016 to officially recognize a special mixed-gender prayer area at the Western Wall — the holiest site where Jews can pray.

But the program was never implemented due to opposition by powerful ultra-Orthodox political parties. Under ultra-Orthodox management, the wall is currently separated between men's and women's prayer sections.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement, says Netanyahu ordered top aides to formulate a new plan.