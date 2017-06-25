Israel: Errant fire from Syria lands in Golan for 2nd day

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says several projectiles fired from Syria have landed in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights for a second consecutive day.

The military says the projectiles landed in an open area and there were no injuries. It said they were the result of "errant" fire.

The military did not immediately react. But on Saturday, it carried out a series of airstrikes in Syria in response to similar fire.

Israel has largely stayed out of the fighting during the six-year civil war in neighboring Syria.

But it has carried out a number of strikes in response to errant fire spilling over into the Israeli side of the Golan. It also is believed to have carried out airstrikes on suspected weapons shipments to its archenemy Hezbollah, whose fighters are backing Syrian forces.