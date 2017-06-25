Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 25, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;84;74;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;SW;6;82%;79%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;102;88;Sunny, low humidity;103;87;WNW;9;47%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;102;71;Sunny and hot;103;70;WNW;8;22%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;87;74;Partial sunshine;86;72;SE;9;43%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;66;56;Clouds and sun;67;54;NNE;10;58%;13%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;65;50;Cooler;58;51;SE;7;69%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hotter;100;77;Sunshine, pleasant;97;73;W;14;21%;34%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;80;60;Partly sunny, warm;87;57;N;8;34%;63%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;82;65;Partly sunny, breezy;81;65;NE;15;54%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;Sunshine, seasonable;91;72;SSW;6;42%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;57;49;Mostly sunny;57;44;SSW;9;64%;0%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;109;82;Sunny, breezy, hot;114;86;NW;15;13%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SSW;5;61%;63%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;WSW;15;69%;65%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;Couple of t-storms;90;80;WSW;7;74%;73%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;82;71;Partly sunny, humid;84;71;SW;9;63%;5%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;88;68;Partly sunny and hot;91;70;ENE;6;48%;13%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun, some clouds;97;68;Showers and t-storms;86;65;NW;6;64%;62%;7

Berlin, Germany;Thundershowers;72;57;A shower in the a.m.;70;50;NW;10;66%;55%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;65;49;A little rain;65;47;SE;6;76%;82%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;75;54;Sun and clouds;75;56;E;13;54%;1%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and a t-storm;87;64;Sun and some clouds;86;66;NE;11;47%;11%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;71;58;Partly sunny;73;57;NE;4;53%;15%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;91;65;Partly sunny and hot;93;66;SSE;5;52%;5%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A severe t-storm;88;65;Partly sunny;85;62;NNW;10;50%;5%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, warm;75;63;Periods of sun, warm;71;65;N;7;72%;66%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clearing;85;62;Some sun, a shower;86;62;WSW;5;34%;45%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;77;68;A t-storm in spots;80;69;NE;10;69%;78%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;73;Sunny and very warm;100;73;NNE;8;28%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;60;43;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;ESE;4;72%;2%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;81;69;SE;3;61%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;81;Mostly cloudy, warm;100;81;WSW;12;48%;40%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;72;57;A t-storm in spots;71;56;NW;14;50%;64%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;85;78;A shower or t-storm;85;78;SW;9;82%;95%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;65;52;Partly sunny;66;49;W;19;57%;4%;6

Dakar, Senegal;A t-storm around;85;78;Partly sunny;86;77;SW;15;76%;69%;10

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sunshine;87;70;Partly sunny;87;71;ESE;6;57%;26%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and humid;84;72;A brief shower;86;72;S;12;72%;59%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;104;84;Periods of sun;97;83;E;8;61%;56%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;76;54;Lots of sun, nice;84;59;SSE;6;42%;18%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;93;80;A shower or t-storm;93;81;SSE;10;70%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;70;Sunshine and nice;88;70;SSE;5;51%;2%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;61;47;Periods of rain;59;53;SE;9;74%;88%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;92;70;Sun and some clouds;92;70;N;7;24%;27%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Partly sunny;86;69;WSW;9;63%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;81;Couple of t-storms;91;81;ESE;6;80%;82%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;72;42;Partly sunny, nice;71;42;NE;5;54%;10%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;88;73;E;5;70%;55%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler in the p.m.;64;49;Showers and t-storms;59;49;SW;17;77%;82%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;86;77;Showers and t-storms;90;75;SW;8;78%;72%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with showers;90;81;A shower or two;88;81;SSW;9;81%;80%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;74;An afternoon shower;87;76;ENE;14;58%;45%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;73;A t-storm in spots;84;73;WSW;11;69%;77%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;103;81;A t-storm around;96;80;NW;12;72%;60%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;83;69;Sunny and humid;84;69;NE;10;63%;2%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;ESE;8;77%;61%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;103;81;Sunny and very warm;99;83;N;12;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;65;35;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;NNE;6;42%;18%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;98;66;A stray t-shower;92;64;N;5;32%;44%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;91;84;Mostly sunny and hot;99;86;SW;6;55%;13%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;A shower or t-storm;83;70;S;5;76%;84%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;103;80;Sunny;104;80;NNW;8;18%;3%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;65;Showers and t-storms;85;62;WNW;10;68%;73%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A t-storm in spots;90;79;ENE;16;60%;50%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;86;69;Partly sunny;84;69;W;5;68%;32%;4

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;91;79;A thunderstorm;91;79;SSE;8;78%;66%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;75;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSE;5;76%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;58;27;Mild with some sun;59;28;NW;8;37%;1%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;Showers and t-storms;82;74;SW;6;84%;83%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;70;61;Sunny intervals;69;62;SSE;11;67%;12%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;77;63;Mostly sunny, nice;76;64;WNW;7;63%;33%;7

London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;68;51;Partly sunny, nice;70;56;E;6;51%;33%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;87;65;Fog, then sun;87;62;SSE;6;48%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;67;Mostly sunny;79;68;S;6;75%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;96;64;Mostly sunny, nice;89;63;WSW;8;50%;2%;8

Male, Maldives;Rain and a t-storm;87;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;80;SW;14;73%;90%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;86;77;A few showers;86;77;N;4;75%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;93;80;A t-storm in spots;94;79;ESE;6;65%;65%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;57;45;A shower in spots;56;43;N;8;75%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;71;56;Couple of t-storms;71;58;W;6;71%;88%;11

Miami, United States;Sun and some clouds;89;80;A morning shower;88;79;E;8;68%;57%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;71;57;Showers and t-storms;71;48;W;10;72%;61%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;86;77;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;SSW;14;63%;54%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, warm;75;60;Sun and clouds, warm;73;61;N;10;66%;4%;2

Montreal, Canada;A shower or t-storm;71;55;A t-storm in spots;69;55;SW;1;62%;78%;7

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;69;57;Brief p.m. showers;74;54;WSW;11;66%;87%;4

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;84;81;Rain and a t-storm;87;81;SW;12;84%;94%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;77;56;Cloudy with a shower;75;52;SE;7;62%;63%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;82;64;Mostly sunny;79;64;WSW;7;44%;31%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;98;73;Sunny and very hot;98;70;WNW;8;29%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm around;72;59;An afternoon shower;77;59;SSW;9;75%;42%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;68;Mostly cloudy;81;67;NNE;4;70%;44%;7

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-shower;65;49;Clouds and sun;67;46;NNE;7;47%;44%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or t-storm;71;49;A t-storm in spots;70;50;SSW;6;59%;78%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;78;A t-storm in spots;83;78;E;10;80%;72%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;84;74;Couple of t-storms;84;76;NW;4;84%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;87;74;Spotty showers;87;74;ENE;5;76%;80%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny;78;59;Clouds and sun;81;65;ENE;5;52%;65%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;61;42;Mostly sunny;63;42;SE;6;62%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast, a t-storm;86;77;Showers and t-storms;92;76;SW;5;74%;85%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;86;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SE;7;78%;57%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;74;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;6;48%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;81;62;Partial sunshine;78;58;E;11;39%;30%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;84;67;A t-storm in spots;86;68;E;6;54%;56%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;71;50;A little rain;73;50;WSW;9;60%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler in the p.m.;93;66;Sunshine and nice;83;66;NW;9;61%;6%;9

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;82;75;A touch of rain;83;75;S;11;65%;67%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;55;47;Cloudy with a shower;54;45;SW;8;68%;52%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;66;52;Showers and t-storms;65;53;WSW;14;66%;82%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;74;65;Partly sunny;76;64;ENE;6;75%;25%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;101;76;Plenty of sunshine;107;77;NE;11;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;Mostly sunny, warm;90;68;SSW;7;49%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of rain;67;50;Afternoon showers;63;50;SW;9;72%;96%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;68;58;Clouds, then sun;67;57;W;13;64%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;82;63;Couple of t-storms;81;65;E;6;69%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;85;78;A couple of showers;85;79;E;11;78%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;66;A t-storm in spots;75;67;NNW;5;100%;75%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;Mostly sunny;84;55;NNW;10;22%;7%;15

Santiago, Chile;A little rain;57;45;Rain and drizzle;52;41;SW;4;74%;95%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;86;74;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NNE;6;77%;76%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Severe thunderstorms;78;58;Smoky with some sun;76;59;NNW;7;58%;27%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;90;60;Partly sunny, cooler;75;55;SSW;7;56%;9%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;84;70;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SE;6;73%;67%;6

Shanghai, China;Showers around;79;72;A t-storm or two;82;72;SSW;5;77%;65%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SSE;3;74%;73%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;89;59;A shower or t-storm;90;63;WSW;5;58%;64%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;79;A shower in spots;87;79;ENE;13;72%;42%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;63;52;Showers and t-storms;65;50;NW;12;69%;71%;5

Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;65;47;Sunshine;62;47;SW;9;61%;7%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;95;80;Periods of sun, hot;96;79;E;10;60%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;64;52;Showers and t-storms;59;52;WSW;12;75%;85%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;96;70;Mostly sunny;96;73;S;9;25%;31%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;84;60;Partly sunny;83;65;ENE;11;49%;35%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hotter;102;73;Mostly sunny, nice;96;72;ESE;8;20%;3%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;73;Sunny and nice;88;74;N;9;55%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;102;71;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;5;39%;4%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;81;70;Spotty showers;75;69;E;9;86%;72%;3

Toronto, Canada;A shower or t-storm;68;53;A t-storm in spots;66;53;WSW;6;78%;66%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;Sunny and nice;90;75;ESE;5;36%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, warm;94;73;Very hot;101;78;SSE;9;29%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, hot;91;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;62;NNE;8;16%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Increasing clouds;86;63;Not as warm;74;53;W;5;47%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;Rain and a t-storm;85;63;Partly sunny;85;63;NE;9;40%;4%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A shower or t-storm;90;76;E;5;70%;84%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A few showers;70;54;Showers and t-storms;65;49;WSW;9;79%;60%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-shower;80;57;A shower in the p.m.;73;53;WSW;12;60%;56%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;50;44;Mostly sunny;52;45;NNE;5;71%;25%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;88;78;Showers and t-storms;88;77;SW;8;78%;88%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;92;60;Sunshine;90;63;NE;5;33%;10%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit