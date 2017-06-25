Iran mocks reports that its Syria missile strike failed

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says the two-stage missiles it fired at Islamic State targets in Syria broke apart over the Iraqi desert as planned, mocking reports that some of the projectiles fell short.

State TV quoted Revolutionary Guard Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh as saying "we had coordinated fall of the engines in the desert in Iraq" in advance.

He mocked media reports citing Israeli sources who said some of the missiles fell short of their targets, suggesting that the Israelis were unable to identify two-stage missiles, which are designed to split apart mid-flight.

Iran launched the ballistic missiles in response to Islamic State attacks in Tehran earlier this month that killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 50.