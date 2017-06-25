Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 25, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;SW;9;82%;79%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;39;31;Sunny, low humidity;39;31;WNW;15;47%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;39;21;WNW;13;22%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;30;23;Partial sunshine;30;22;SE;15;43%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;19;13;Clouds and sun;19;12;NNE;16;58%;13%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;18;10;Cooler;15;10;SE;12;69%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hotter;38;25;Sunshine, pleasant;36;23;W;22;21%;34%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;30;14;N;13;34%;63%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;28;19;Partly sunny, breezy;27;19;NE;25;54%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny and hot;35;23;Sunshine, seasonable;33;22;SSW;10;42%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;14;10;Mostly sunny;14;7;SSW;14;64%;0%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;43;28;Sunny, breezy, hot;46;30;NW;25;13%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;35;25;SSW;8;61%;63%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;WSW;24;69%;65%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;Couple of t-storms;32;27;WSW;11;74%;73%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;28;22;Partly sunny, humid;29;22;SW;15;63%;5%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;ENE;9;48%;13%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun, some clouds;36;20;Showers and t-storms;30;18;NW;10;64%;62%;7

Berlin, Germany;Thundershowers;22;14;A shower in the a.m.;21;10;NW;15;66%;55%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;10;A little rain;18;9;SE;10;76%;82%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;24;12;Sun and clouds;24;13;E;20;54%;1%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and a t-storm;31;18;Sun and some clouds;30;19;NE;18;47%;11%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;22;15;Partly sunny;23;14;NE;7;53%;15%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;SSE;9;52%;5%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A severe t-storm;31;18;Partly sunny;29;17;NNW;16;50%;5%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, warm;24;17;Periods of sun, warm;22;18;N;11;72%;66%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clearing;29;17;Some sun, a shower;30;17;WSW;8;34%;45%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;25;20;A t-storm in spots;26;21;NE;16;69%;78%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;23;Sunny and very warm;38;23;NNE;13;28%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;16;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;ESE;7;72%;2%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SE;6;61%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;27;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;27;WSW;20;48%;40%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;22;14;A t-storm in spots;22;13;NW;23;50%;64%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A shower or t-storm;29;26;SW;14;82%;95%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;18;11;Partly sunny;19;10;W;31;57%;4%;6

Dakar, Senegal;A t-storm around;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SW;24;76%;69%;10

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sunshine;31;21;Partly sunny;31;22;ESE;10;57%;26%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and humid;29;22;A brief shower;30;22;S;19;72%;59%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;40;29;Periods of sun;36;28;E;12;61%;56%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;24;12;Lots of sun, nice;29;15;SSE;10;42%;18%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;34;27;A shower or t-storm;34;27;SSE;16;70%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;21;Sunshine and nice;31;21;SSE;8;51%;2%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;16;8;Periods of rain;15;11;SE;15;74%;88%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;34;21;Sun and some clouds;33;21;N;11;24%;27%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Partly sunny;30;20;WSW;14;63%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;27;Couple of t-storms;33;27;ESE;10;80%;82%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;22;5;Partly sunny, nice;22;5;NE;9;54%;10%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;8;70%;55%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler in the p.m.;18;10;Showers and t-storms;15;10;SW;27;77%;82%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Showers and t-storms;32;24;SW;13;78%;72%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with showers;32;27;A shower or two;31;27;SSW;15;81%;80%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;ENE;22;58%;45%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;WSW;18;69%;77%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;39;27;A t-storm around;36;27;NW;19;72%;60%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;Sunny and humid;29;20;NE;17;63%;2%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;14;77%;61%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;40;27;Sunny and very warm;37;28;N;19;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;2;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;NNE;9;42%;18%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;19;A stray t-shower;33;18;N;8;32%;44%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;33;29;Mostly sunny and hot;37;30;SW;10;55%;13%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;A shower or t-storm;28;21;S;8;76%;84%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;40;27;Sunny;40;27;NNW;12;18%;3%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;18;Showers and t-storms;29;16;WNW;17;68%;73%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;26;60%;50%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;30;20;Partly sunny;29;20;W;8;68%;32%;4

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;33;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSE;13;78%;66%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SSE;8;76%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;14;-3;Mild with some sun;15;-2;NW;12;37%;1%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SW;9;84%;83%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;21;16;Sunny intervals;21;17;SSE;18;67%;12%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;WNW;12;63%;33%;7

London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;E;9;51%;33%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;30;18;Fog, then sun;31;17;SSE;10;48%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;S;9;75%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;35;18;Mostly sunny, nice;32;17;WSW;13;50%;2%;8

Male, Maldives;Rain and a t-storm;30;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;SW;23;73%;90%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;30;25;A few showers;30;25;N;6;75%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;ESE;9;65%;65%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;14;7;A shower in spots;14;6;N;12;75%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;22;14;Couple of t-storms;22;15;W;10;71%;88%;11

Miami, United States;Sun and some clouds;32;27;A morning shower;31;26;E;12;68%;57%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;22;14;Showers and t-storms;21;9;W;16;72%;61%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;SSW;23;63%;54%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, warm;24;16;Sun and clouds, warm;23;16;N;15;66%;4%;2

Montreal, Canada;A shower or t-storm;22;13;A t-storm in spots;21;13;SW;2;62%;78%;7

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;21;14;Brief p.m. showers;23;12;WSW;18;66%;87%;4

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;29;27;Rain and a t-storm;30;27;SW;20;84%;94%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;13;Cloudy with a shower;24;11;SE;12;62%;63%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;WSW;11;44%;31%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;37;23;Sunny and very hot;37;21;WNW;12;29%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm around;22;15;An afternoon shower;25;15;SSW;15;75%;42%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;Mostly cloudy;27;19;NNE;7;70%;44%;7

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-shower;18;10;Clouds and sun;20;8;NNE;11;47%;44%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or t-storm;22;10;A t-storm in spots;21;10;SSW;10;59%;78%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;A t-storm in spots;28;25;E;16;80%;72%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;29;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;NW;6;84%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;30;23;Spotty showers;30;23;ENE;8;76%;80%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny;26;15;Clouds and sun;27;19;ENE;8;52%;65%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;16;5;Mostly sunny;17;6;SE;9;62%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast, a t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;33;24;SW;8;74%;85%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SE;11;78%;57%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;10;48%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;27;17;Partial sunshine;25;15;E;18;39%;30%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;30;20;E;10;54%;56%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;22;10;A little rain;23;10;WSW;14;60%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler in the p.m.;34;19;Sunshine and nice;28;19;NW;15;61%;6%;9

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;28;24;A touch of rain;29;24;S;17;65%;67%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;13;8;Cloudy with a shower;12;7;SW;14;68%;52%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;19;11;Showers and t-storms;18;12;WSW;23;66%;82%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;Partly sunny;25;18;ENE;9;75%;25%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;24;Plenty of sunshine;42;25;NE;18;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;SSW;11;49%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of rain;19;10;Afternoon showers;17;10;SW;14;72%;96%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;14;Clouds, then sun;20;14;W;21;64%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;28;17;Couple of t-storms;27;18;E;10;69%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;30;26;A couple of showers;30;26;E;18;78%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;NNW;7;100%;75%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Mostly sunny;29;13;NNW;15;22%;7%;15

Santiago, Chile;A little rain;14;7;Rain and drizzle;11;5;SW;7;74%;95%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NNE;9;77%;76%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Severe thunderstorms;26;14;Smoky with some sun;24;15;NNW;11;58%;27%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;32;16;Partly sunny, cooler;24;13;SSW;12;56%;9%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;SE;9;73%;67%;6

Shanghai, China;Showers around;26;22;A t-storm or two;28;22;SSW;8;77%;65%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSE;5;74%;73%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;32;15;A shower or t-storm;32;17;WSW;9;58%;64%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;26;A shower in spots;30;26;ENE;21;72%;42%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;17;11;Showers and t-storms;18;10;NW;19;69%;71%;5

Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;18;8;Sunshine;17;8;SW;14;61%;7%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Periods of sun, hot;36;26;E;16;60%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;18;11;Showers and t-storms;15;11;WSW;20;75%;85%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny;35;23;S;14;25%;31%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;29;15;Partly sunny;28;18;ENE;18;49%;35%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hotter;39;23;Mostly sunny, nice;36;22;ESE;14;20%;3%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Sunny and nice;31;24;N;14;55%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;39;21;Partly sunny and hot;36;21;SSE;8;39%;4%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;27;21;Spotty showers;24;21;E;14;86%;72%;3

Toronto, Canada;A shower or t-storm;20;12;A t-storm in spots;19;12;WSW;10;78%;66%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Sunny and nice;32;24;ESE;9;36%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, warm;35;23;Very hot;38;26;SSE;14;29%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;17;NNE;13;16%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Increasing clouds;30;17;Not as warm;24;11;W;8;47%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;Rain and a t-storm;30;17;Partly sunny;30;17;NE;15;40%;4%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A shower or t-storm;32;25;E;8;70%;84%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A few showers;21;12;Showers and t-storms;18;9;WSW;15;79%;60%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-shower;27;14;A shower in the p.m.;23;11;WSW;20;60%;56%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;10;7;Mostly sunny;11;7;NNE;8;71%;25%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SW;13;78%;88%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;15;Sunshine;32;17;NE;8;33%;10%;9

