Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 25, 2017
City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;SW;9;82%;79%;6
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;39;31;Sunny, low humidity;39;31;WNW;15;47%;0%;12
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;39;21;WNW;13;22%;0%;10
Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;30;23;Partial sunshine;30;22;SE;15;43%;1%;8
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;19;13;Clouds and sun;19;12;NNE;16;58%;13%;5
Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;18;10;Cooler;15;10;SE;12;69%;44%;4
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hotter;38;25;Sunshine, pleasant;36;23;W;22;21%;34%;9
Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;30;14;N;13;34%;63%;7
Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;28;19;Partly sunny, breezy;27;19;NE;25;54%;0%;3
Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny and hot;35;23;Sunshine, seasonable;33;22;SSW;10;42%;2%;9
Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;14;10;Mostly sunny;14;7;SSW;14;64%;0%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;43;28;Sunny, breezy, hot;46;30;NW;25;13%;0%;10
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;35;25;SSW;8;61%;63%;8
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;WSW;24;69%;65%;7
Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;Couple of t-storms;32;27;WSW;11;74%;73%;9
Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;28;22;Partly sunny, humid;29;22;SW;15;63%;5%;8
Beijing, China;Partly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;ENE;9;48%;13%;8
Belgrade, Serbia;Sun, some clouds;36;20;Showers and t-storms;30;18;NW;10;64%;62%;7
Berlin, Germany;Thundershowers;22;14;A shower in the a.m.;21;10;NW;15;66%;55%;6
Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;10;A little rain;18;9;SE;10;76%;82%;11
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;24;12;Sun and clouds;24;13;E;20;54%;1%;5
Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and a t-storm;31;18;Sun and some clouds;30;19;NE;18;47%;11%;6
Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;22;15;Partly sunny;23;14;NE;7;53%;15%;6
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;SSE;9;52%;5%;6
Budapest, Hungary;A severe t-storm;31;18;Partly sunny;29;17;NNW;16;50%;5%;7
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, warm;24;17;Periods of sun, warm;22;18;N;11;72%;66%;2
Bujumbura, Burundi;Clearing;29;17;Some sun, a shower;30;17;WSW;8;34%;45%;6
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;25;20;A t-storm in spots;26;21;NE;16;69%;78%;8
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;23;Sunny and very warm;38;23;NNE;13;28%;0%;10
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;16;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;ESE;7;72%;2%;3
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SE;6;61%;55%;10
Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;27;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;27;WSW;20;48%;40%;7
Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;22;14;A t-storm in spots;22;13;NW;23;50%;64%;7
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A shower or t-storm;29;26;SW;14;82%;95%;8
Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;18;11;Partly sunny;19;10;W;31;57%;4%;6
Dakar, Senegal;A t-storm around;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SW;24;76%;69%;10
Dallas, United States;Clouds and sunshine;31;21;Partly sunny;31;22;ESE;10;57%;26%;9
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and humid;29;22;A brief shower;30;22;S;19;72%;59%;6
Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;40;29;Periods of sun;36;28;E;12;61%;56%;10
Denver, United States;Partly sunny;24;12;Lots of sun, nice;29;15;SSE;10;42%;18%;9
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;34;27;A shower or t-storm;34;27;SSE;16;70%;66%;9
Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;21;Sunshine and nice;31;21;SSE;8;51%;2%;6
Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;16;8;Periods of rain;15;11;SE;15;74%;88%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;34;21;Sun and some clouds;33;21;N;11;24%;27%;8
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Partly sunny;30;20;WSW;14;63%;0%;9
Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;27;Couple of t-storms;33;27;ESE;10;80%;82%;10
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;22;5;Partly sunny, nice;22;5;NE;9;54%;10%;5
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;8;70%;55%;11
Helsinki, Finland;Cooler in the p.m.;18;10;Showers and t-storms;15;10;SW;27;77%;82%;4
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Showers and t-storms;32;24;SW;13;78%;72%;9
Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with showers;32;27;A shower or two;31;27;SSW;15;81%;80%;9
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;ENE;22;58%;45%;10
Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;WSW;18;69%;77%;6
Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;39;27;A t-storm around;36;27;NW;19;72%;60%;8
Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;Sunny and humid;29;20;NE;17;63%;2%;8
Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;14;77%;61%;5
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;40;27;Sunny and very warm;37;28;N;19;44%;0%;12
Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;2;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;NNE;9;42%;18%;5
Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;19;A stray t-shower;33;18;N;8;32%;44%;11
Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;33;29;Mostly sunny and hot;37;30;SW;10;55%;13%;12
Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;A shower or t-storm;28;21;S;8;76%;84%;11
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;40;27;Sunny;40;27;NNW;12;18%;3%;13
Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;18;Showers and t-storms;29;16;WNW;17;68%;73%;5
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;26;60%;50%;10
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;30;20;Partly sunny;29;20;W;8;68%;32%;4
Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;33;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSE;13;78%;66%;9
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SSE;8;76%;72%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;14;-3;Mild with some sun;15;-2;NW;12;37%;1%;8
Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SW;9;84%;83%;8
Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;21;16;Sunny intervals;21;17;SSE;18;67%;12%;5
Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;WNW;12;63%;33%;7
London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;E;9;51%;33%;6
Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;30;18;Fog, then sun;31;17;SSE;10;48%;3%;9
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;S;9;75%;2%;6
Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;35;18;Mostly sunny, nice;32;17;WSW;13;50%;2%;8
Male, Maldives;Rain and a t-storm;30;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;SW;23;73%;90%;7
Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;30;25;A few showers;30;25;N;6;75%;78%;6
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;ESE;9;65%;65%;8
Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;14;7;A shower in spots;14;6;N;12;75%;44%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;22;14;Couple of t-storms;22;15;W;10;71%;88%;11
Miami, United States;Sun and some clouds;32;27;A morning shower;31;26;E;12;68%;57%;9
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;22;14;Showers and t-storms;21;9;W;16;72%;61%;6
Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;SSW;23;63%;54%;9
Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, warm;24;16;Sun and clouds, warm;23;16;N;15;66%;4%;2
Montreal, Canada;A shower or t-storm;22;13;A t-storm in spots;21;13;SW;2;62%;78%;7
Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;21;14;Brief p.m. showers;23;12;WSW;18;66%;87%;4
Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;29;27;Rain and a t-storm;30;27;SW;20;84%;94%;5
Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;13;Cloudy with a shower;24;11;SE;12;62%;63%;5
New York, United States;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;WSW;11;44%;31%;8
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;37;23;Sunny and very hot;37;21;WNW;12;29%;0%;9
Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm around;22;15;An afternoon shower;25;15;SSW;15;75%;42%;6
Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;Mostly cloudy;27;19;NNE;7;70%;44%;7
Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-shower;18;10;Clouds and sun;20;8;NNE;11;47%;44%;5
Ottawa, Canada;A shower or t-storm;22;10;A t-storm in spots;21;10;SSW;10;59%;78%;6
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;A t-storm in spots;28;25;E;16;80%;72%;4
Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;29;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;NW;6;84%;85%;7
Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;30;23;Spotty showers;30;23;ENE;8;76%;80%;9
Paris, France;Partly sunny;26;15;Clouds and sun;27;19;ENE;8;52%;65%;6
Perth, Australia;Sunshine;16;5;Mostly sunny;17;6;SE;9;62%;4%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast, a t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;33;24;SW;8;74%;85%;9
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SE;11;78%;57%;5
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;10;48%;55%;11
Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;27;17;Partial sunshine;25;15;E;18;39%;30%;6
Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;30;20;E;10;54%;56%;5
Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;22;10;A little rain;23;10;WSW;14;60%;85%;8
Rabat, Morocco;Cooler in the p.m.;34;19;Sunshine and nice;28;19;NW;15;61%;6%;9
Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;28;24;A touch of rain;29;24;S;17;65%;67%;5
Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;13;8;Cloudy with a shower;12;7;SW;14;68%;52%;1
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;19;11;Showers and t-storms;18;12;WSW;23;66%;82%;6
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;Partly sunny;25;18;ENE;9;75%;25%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;24;Plenty of sunshine;42;25;NE;18;7%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;SSW;11;49%;1%;8
Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of rain;19;10;Afternoon showers;17;10;SW;14;72%;96%;4
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;14;Clouds, then sun;20;14;W;21;64%;3%;9
San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;28;17;Couple of t-storms;27;18;E;10;69%;84%;10
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;30;26;A couple of showers;30;26;E;18;78%;68%;11
San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;NNW;7;100%;75%;10
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Mostly sunny;29;13;NNW;15;22%;7%;15
Santiago, Chile;A little rain;14;7;Rain and drizzle;11;5;SW;7;74%;95%;1
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NNE;9;77%;76%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Severe thunderstorms;26;14;Smoky with some sun;24;15;NNW;11;58%;27%;8
Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;32;16;Partly sunny, cooler;24;13;SSW;12;56%;9%;7
Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;SE;9;73%;67%;6
Shanghai, China;Showers around;26;22;A t-storm or two;28;22;SSW;8;77%;65%;7
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSE;5;74%;73%;8
Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;32;15;A shower or t-storm;32;17;WSW;9;58%;64%;8
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;26;A shower in spots;30;26;ENE;21;72%;42%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;17;11;Showers and t-storms;18;10;NW;19;69%;71%;5
Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;18;8;Sunshine;17;8;SW;14;61%;7%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Periods of sun, hot;36;26;E;16;60%;44%;9
Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;18;11;Showers and t-storms;15;11;WSW;20;75%;85%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny;35;23;S;14;25%;31%;8
Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;29;15;Partly sunny;28;18;ENE;18;49%;35%;8
Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hotter;39;23;Mostly sunny, nice;36;22;ESE;14;20%;3%;10
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Sunny and nice;31;24;N;14;55%;0%;10
Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;39;21;Partly sunny and hot;36;21;SSE;8;39%;4%;8
Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;27;21;Spotty showers;24;21;E;14;86%;72%;3
Toronto, Canada;A shower or t-storm;20;12;A t-storm in spots;19;12;WSW;10;78%;66%;6
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Sunny and nice;32;24;ESE;9;36%;0%;10
Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, warm;35;23;Very hot;38;26;SSE;14;29%;0%;9
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;17;NNE;13;16%;0%;6
Vancouver, Canada;Increasing clouds;30;17;Not as warm;24;11;W;8;47%;2%;7
Vienna, Austria;Rain and a t-storm;30;17;Partly sunny;30;17;NE;15;40%;4%;7
Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A shower or t-storm;32;25;E;8;70%;84%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;A few showers;21;12;Showers and t-storms;18;9;WSW;15;79%;60%;5
Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-shower;27;14;A shower in the p.m.;23;11;WSW;20;60%;56%;6
Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;10;7;Mostly sunny;11;7;NNE;8;71%;25%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SW;13;78%;88%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;15;Sunshine;32;17;NE;8;33%;10%;9
