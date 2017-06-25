Istanbul Pride march to go on despite governor's ban

FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2015 file photo, participants of a Pride Week event in Istanbul, chant slogans after police used a wate
FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2015 file photo, Turkish police, one holding a rubber bullet rifle, center, run to disperse participant
In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 photo, Seyhan Arman, 37, a Turkish transgender woman who makes a living writing and performing, prepares
In this Monday, June 19, 2017 photo, Seyhan Arman, a 37-year-old transgender woman and performer, prepares the stage for her performanc
In this Thursday, June 15, 2017 photo, Deniz Sapka, a transgender woman sits inside her home in Istanbul. Sapka who uses this name as a
FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2015 file photo, Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse participants of a Pride Week march in Is
In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 photo, Seyhan Arman, 37, a Turkish transgender woman acts on stage next to a photo of modern Turkey's fo
FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2015 file photo, a participant in the Pride Week march in Istanbul, stands wet from water sprayed by a
FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2015 file photo, Turkish police officers walk as they push back participants of a Pride Week march in I
FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2015 file photo, a participant of the Pride Week march in Istanbul, reacts as others flee after Turkish
ISTANBUL (AP) — Activists for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex rights say they will march for Pride in Istanbul, despite a ban by the governor's office.
Organizers of the 2017 Istanbul LGBTI Pride said Sunday the gathering would begin at 5 p.m. (14:00 GMT) in central Taksim Square, using a Turkish hashtag for "we march."
The Istanbul governor's office on Saturday banned the event — for the third year in a row — citing safety and public order fears. The statement also said the governor's office had not received a valid parade application — a claim rejected by organizers.
For more than a decade, Turkish authorities allowed Pride marches to take place. Up to 100,000 people attended Istanbul Pride in 2014 but Turkish police dispersed Pride crowds in 2015 and 2016 using riot-control methods.