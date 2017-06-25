Environmental groups protest against mining rights extension

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Angered by the 20-year mining rights extension awarded by the Taiwanese government to Asia Cement Corporation (ACC，亞泥) in Taroko National Park in Hualien, environmental groups took to the streets to protest against the government in front of the Executive Yuan, reports said Sunday afternoon.

Environmental groups said that there were about 5,000 people on site. Protesters set smoke bombs on the street, mimicking the smoke produced by explosions in the mine.

Far Eastern Groups (遠東集團), which owns ACC, has been mining in Taroko for four decades without permission of local residents and an environmental impact assessment (EIA), said Tsai Chung-yueh (蔡中岳), consultant at the Citizens of the Earth (地球公民基金會), adding that an extension of another 20 years of the mining rights is unacceptable.

The environmental groups are demanding that the extension be revoked and the current mining law revised.

Earlier at noon, protesters drove a truck loaded with speakers playing the sound of bombing mountains around Taipei City, calling for people to join the protest march in the afternoon.

“Residents living near the mine have suffered the impacts of explosions for forty years,“ said Tsai.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs, which approved ACC’s extension application in March, said that the procedures had been legal and the decision did not violate the current mining law.

However, Lin Shu-fen (林淑芬), lawmaker of the Democratic Progressive Party (民進黨) who showed up on the protest stage, argued that the decision violated the Indigenous Peoples Basic Law (原住民基本法), for ACC never acquired the permission of local aboriginal groups for mining in the area that was to be reserved for the indigenous people.

There were also several artists protesting against ACC on the red carpet of the Golden Melody Awards Saturday night.

In response, Huang Chung-yen (黃重諺), spokesman of the Presidential Office, said today that the government has put much emphasis on the overall plan of land use and preservation since it took power, and the revision of the mining law is underway.

"After the mining law is revised, all mines that have never done an EIA will be required to do so, including mines that apply for an extension of the mining rights in the future," said Huang.

Huang did not respond directly to the controversy of ACC’s extension.



