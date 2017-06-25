Taiwan’s government to propose new smart ID cards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior (MOI) has completed a draft proposal to replace the current ID cards with smart cards that combine the functions of the current ID cards with those of the Citizen Digital Certificates (自然人憑證), said Chang Wan-i, director of the Department of Household Registration, on June 23.

The MOI will organize seminars to discuss and exchange opinions about the issue with government officials, civic groups, experts and citizens at the international convention center of the National Taiwan University Hospital on July 14, said Chang.

There is a necessity to replace the current ID cards that have been in use for many years, for the appearances of card holders have changed and there are many forged ID cards, the official said.

The plan is to launch a new ID card integrating the current ID card and the Citizen Digital Certificate, which is used as an ID card on the internet, so it will be a physical as well as virtual proof of identification, said Chang.

The total budget for changing into the new ID cards is NT$3 billion, reports said.

The budget is concerned with the anti-counterfeiting technology, the material of the cards, and future developments, said Chang.

It will also concern with the integration of the back-end systems of different government organizations, said Chang.

The MOI planned to summit the proposal to the Executive Yuan no later than early next year. If approved, the replacement process will be done within four years, according to the plan.

The seminars held in July will invite experts from Estonia and Germany to share their experience; both countries have been using smart ID cards for years, said the MOI.

For those who want to take part in the seminars, see the chip ID card seminars (晶片國民身分證研討會) (Chinese).