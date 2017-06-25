  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/25 14:02
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0230 American League

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 40 32 .556
Boston 41 33 .554
Tampa Bay 40 37 .519 2 1/2
Baltimore 36 38 .486 5
Toronto 35 39 .473 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 34 .534
Minnesota 38 34 .528 1/2
Kansas City 37 36 .507 2
Chicago 32 41 .438 7
Detroit 32 42 .432 7 1/2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 51 25 .671
Seattle 39 38 .506 12 1/2
Los Angeles 39 39 .500 13
Texas 37 37 .500 13
Oakland 33 42 .440 17 1/2

___

Saturday's Games

Texas 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 3, Toronto 2

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels 6, Boston 3

Houston 5, Seattle 2

San Diego 7, Detroit 3

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Tillman 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3)

Minnesota (Santana 9-4) at Cleveland (Tomlin 4-8)

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 1-0) at Boston (Fister 0-0)

Texas (Martinez 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 7-3)

Oakland (Gray 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 5-7)

Toronto (Liriano 3-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 4-6)

Houston (Martes 2-0) at Seattle (Miranda 6-3)

Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5) at San Diego (Richard 5-7)