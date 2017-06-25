BC-BBA--AL Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
By The Associated Press
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|32
|.556
|—
|Boston
|41
|33
|.554
|—
|Tampa Bay
|40
|37
|.519
|2 1/2
|Baltimore
|36
|38
|.486
|5
|Toronto
|35
|39
|.473
|6
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|34
|.534
|—
|Minnesota
|38
|34
|.528
|1/2
|Kansas City
|37
|36
|.507
|2
|Chicago
|32
|41
|.438
|7
|Detroit
|32
|42
|.432
|7 1/2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|51
|25
|.671
|—
|Seattle
|39
|38
|.506
|12 1/2
|Los Angeles
|39
|39
|.500
|13
|Texas
|37
|37
|.500
|13
|Oakland
|33
|42
|.440
|17 1/2
|Saturday's Games
Texas 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 3, Toronto 2
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels 6, Boston 3
Houston 5, Seattle 2
San Diego 7, Detroit 3
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore (Tillman 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3)
Minnesota (Santana 9-4) at Cleveland (Tomlin 4-8)
L.A. Angels (Bridwell 1-0) at Boston (Fister 0-0)
Texas (Martinez 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 7-3)
Oakland (Gray 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 5-7)
Toronto (Liriano 3-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 4-6)
Houston (Martes 2-0) at Seattle (Miranda 6-3)
Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5) at San Diego (Richard 5-7)