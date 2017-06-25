BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|100
|200
|104—8
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
Bibens-Dirkx, Claudio (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Cessa, Holder (6), Webb (7), Clippard (9) and Au.Romine. W_Bibens-Dirkx 3-0. L_Cessa 0-2. HRs_Texas, Chirinos, Gomez. New York, Judge.
___
|Toronto
|010
|000
|100—2
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|100
|10x—3
|5
|0
Estrada, Beliveau (8) and Maile; J.Vargas, Soria (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez. W_J.Vargas 11-3. L_Estrada 4-6. Sv_K.Herrera (18). HRs_Toronto, Pillar, Tulowitzki. Kansas City, Hosmer.
___
|Oakland
|222
|020
|200—10
|15
|3
|Chicago
|001
|100
|000—
|2
|5
|2
Gossett, Coulombe (7), Axford (8), Brady (9) and Maxwell; Shields, Ynoa (4), Infante (5), Petricka (7), Kahnle (8), Dav.Robertson (9) and K.Smith. W_Gossett 1-2. L_Shields 1-1. HRs_Oakland, Olson 2, Brugman, Barreto.
___
|Baltimore
|021
|000
|410—8
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|003
|000
|000—3
|7
|1
Bundy, Hart (8), Givens (8) and Castillo; Faria, Alvarado (7), J.Diaz (7), Farquhar (9) and W.Ramos. W_Bundy 8-6. L_Alvarado 0-3. HRs_Baltimore, Jones, Castillo, Mancini. Tampa Bay, Dickerson, Longoria.
___
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|011—4
|5
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|100—2
|8
|2
Gibson, Duffey (5), Belisle (7), Rogers (7), Kintzler (9) and J.Castro; Kluber, Allen (8), McAllister (9) and Gomes. W_Rogers 4-1. L_Allen 0-3. Sv_Kintzler (20). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier, Gimenez. Cleveland, Ramirez.
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|101
|201—6
|9
|1
|Boston
|010
|000
|002—3
|6
|1
J.Ramirez, D.Hernandez (7), Middleton (8), Bedrosian (9), Parker (9) and Maldonado; Price, Abad (7), Boyer (7), Barnes (9) and Vazquez. W_J.Ramirez 7-5. L_Price 2-2. Sv_Parker (1). HRs_Boston, Moreland.
___
|Houston
|002
|000
|300—5
|9
|0
|Seattle
|000
|001
|001—2
|7
|1
McCullers, Harris (6), Sipp (7), Gregerson (7), Devenski (8), Giles (9) and McCann; Gaviglio, Zych (7), Rzepczynski (7), Cishek (7), Altavilla (8) and Ruiz. W_McCullers 7-1. L_Gaviglio 3-2. HRs_Houston, Reddick.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|020
|100—3
|6
|1
|San Diego
|001
|001
|05x—7
|7
|2
A.Sanchez, Stumpf (7), Greene (8), Wilson (8) and Avila; Lamet, Maton (7), Yates (8), Stammen (9) and Hedges. W_Yates 2-1. L_Greene 1-2. HRs_San Diego, Sanchez.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|100
|202
|000—5
|11
|0
|Miami
|300
|000
|000—3
|4
|1
Lester, Edwards (8), W.Davis (9) and Contreras; Nicolino, Wittgren (5), Barraclough (6), McGowan (7), Tazawa (9) and Realmuto. W_Lester 5-4. L_Wittgren 1-1. Sv_W.Davis (15). HRs_Miami, Realmuto.
___
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|102
|000
|00x—3
|9
|0
Garza, Hader (7), Drake (8) and Bandy; Dickey, Jo.Ramirez (8), Freeman (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers. W_Dickey 6-5. L_Garza 3-4. Sv_Johnson (15). HRs_Atlanta, Phillips.
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|020—
|3
|10
|3
|Washington
|260
|411
|04x—18
|19
|0
Bailey, Bonilla (2), A.Hernandez (6), Wood (8) and Barnhart, S.Turner; Ross, Blanton (8), J.Turner (9) and Wieters. W_Ross 4-3. L_Bailey 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Kivlehan. Washington, Taylor 2.
___
|New York
|000
|100
|022—5
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|101—2
|6
|0
deGrom, Reed (9) and T.d'Arnaud; Cueto, S.Dyson (8), Okert (8), Kontos (8), Crick (9) and Posey. W_deGrom 7-3. L_S.Dyson 1-7. HRs_New York, Flores. San Francisco, Belt.
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|213
|000—7
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|002—3
|8
|0
Cole, Marinez (7), Watson (8), LeBlanc (9) and Stewart; Lynn, Brebbia (6), Tuivailala (8) and Fryer. W_Cole 6-6. L_Lynn 5-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison, Mercer. St. Louis, Carpenter.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|000—2
|6
|1
|Arizona
|010
|113
|30x—9
|12
|1
Lively, Milner (6), E.Ramos (7), Morgan (7) and Rupp; Ray, Bradley (7), Chafin (8), Bracho (9) and Herrmann. W_Ray 8-3. L_Lively 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Lively. Arizona, Lamb.
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|013
|000
|00x—4
|6
|0
Chatwood, Rusin (4), Oberg (7), Dunn (8) and T.Murphy; Kershaw, Morrow (7), P.Baez (8), Romo (9) and Grandal. W_Kershaw 11-2. L_Chatwood 6-8. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson.