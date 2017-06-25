BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0734

Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Texas 100 200 104—8 8 0 New York 000 001 000—1 5 0

Bibens-Dirkx, Claudio (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Cessa, Holder (6), Webb (7), Clippard (9) and Au.Romine. W_Bibens-Dirkx 3-0. L_Cessa 0-2. HRs_Texas, Chirinos, Gomez. New York, Judge.

___

Toronto 010 000 100—2 9 0 Kansas City 001 100 10x—3 5 0

Estrada, Beliveau (8) and Maile; J.Vargas, Soria (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez. W_J.Vargas 11-3. L_Estrada 4-6. Sv_K.Herrera (18). HRs_Toronto, Pillar, Tulowitzki. Kansas City, Hosmer.

___

Oakland 222 020 200—10 15 3 Chicago 001 100 000— 2 5 2

Gossett, Coulombe (7), Axford (8), Brady (9) and Maxwell; Shields, Ynoa (4), Infante (5), Petricka (7), Kahnle (8), Dav.Robertson (9) and K.Smith. W_Gossett 1-2. L_Shields 1-1. HRs_Oakland, Olson 2, Brugman, Barreto.

___

Baltimore 021 000 410—8 11 0 Tampa Bay 003 000 000—3 7 1

Bundy, Hart (8), Givens (8) and Castillo; Faria, Alvarado (7), J.Diaz (7), Farquhar (9) and W.Ramos. W_Bundy 8-6. L_Alvarado 0-3. HRs_Baltimore, Jones, Castillo, Mancini. Tampa Bay, Dickerson, Longoria.

___

Minnesota 200 000 011—4 5 1 Cleveland 000 100 100—2 8 2

Gibson, Duffey (5), Belisle (7), Rogers (7), Kintzler (9) and J.Castro; Kluber, Allen (8), McAllister (9) and Gomes. W_Rogers 4-1. L_Allen 0-3. Sv_Kintzler (20). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier, Gimenez. Cleveland, Ramirez.

___

Los Angeles 100 101 201—6 9 1 Boston 010 000 002—3 6 1

J.Ramirez, D.Hernandez (7), Middleton (8), Bedrosian (9), Parker (9) and Maldonado; Price, Abad (7), Boyer (7), Barnes (9) and Vazquez. W_J.Ramirez 7-5. L_Price 2-2. Sv_Parker (1). HRs_Boston, Moreland.

___

Houston 002 000 300—5 9 0 Seattle 000 001 001—2 7 1

McCullers, Harris (6), Sipp (7), Gregerson (7), Devenski (8), Giles (9) and McCann; Gaviglio, Zych (7), Rzepczynski (7), Cishek (7), Altavilla (8) and Ruiz. W_McCullers 7-1. L_Gaviglio 3-2. HRs_Houston, Reddick.

___

INTERLEAGUE Detroit 000 020 100—3 6 1 San Diego 001 001 05x—7 7 2

A.Sanchez, Stumpf (7), Greene (8), Wilson (8) and Avila; Lamet, Maton (7), Yates (8), Stammen (9) and Hedges. W_Yates 2-1. L_Greene 1-2. HRs_San Diego, Sanchez.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 100 202 000—5 11 0 Miami 300 000 000—3 4 1

Lester, Edwards (8), W.Davis (9) and Contreras; Nicolino, Wittgren (5), Barraclough (6), McGowan (7), Tazawa (9) and Realmuto. W_Lester 5-4. L_Wittgren 1-1. Sv_W.Davis (15). HRs_Miami, Realmuto.

___

Milwaukee 100 000 000—1 6 0 Atlanta 102 000 00x—3 9 0

Garza, Hader (7), Drake (8) and Bandy; Dickey, Jo.Ramirez (8), Freeman (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers. W_Dickey 6-5. L_Garza 3-4. Sv_Johnson (15). HRs_Atlanta, Phillips.

___

Cincinnati 000 001 020— 3 10 3 Washington 260 411 04x—18 19 0

Bailey, Bonilla (2), A.Hernandez (6), Wood (8) and Barnhart, S.Turner; Ross, Blanton (8), J.Turner (9) and Wieters. W_Ross 4-3. L_Bailey 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Kivlehan. Washington, Taylor 2.

___

New York 000 100 022—5 10 0 San Francisco 000 000 101—2 6 0

deGrom, Reed (9) and T.d'Arnaud; Cueto, S.Dyson (8), Okert (8), Kontos (8), Crick (9) and Posey. W_deGrom 7-3. L_S.Dyson 1-7. HRs_New York, Flores. San Francisco, Belt.

___

Pittsburgh 100 213 000—7 6 0 St. Louis 100 000 002—3 8 0

Cole, Marinez (7), Watson (8), LeBlanc (9) and Stewart; Lynn, Brebbia (6), Tuivailala (8) and Fryer. W_Cole 6-6. L_Lynn 5-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison, Mercer. St. Louis, Carpenter.

___

Philadelphia 000 200 000—2 6 1 Arizona 010 113 30x—9 12 1

Lively, Milner (6), E.Ramos (7), Morgan (7) and Rupp; Ray, Bradley (7), Chafin (8), Bracho (9) and Herrmann. W_Ray 8-3. L_Lively 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Lively. Arizona, Lamb.

___

Colorado 000 000 000—0 5 1 Los Angeles 013 000 00x—4 6 0

Chatwood, Rusin (4), Oberg (7), Dunn (8) and T.Murphy; Kershaw, Morrow (7), P.Baez (8), Romo (9) and Grandal. W_Kershaw 11-2. L_Chatwood 6-8. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson.