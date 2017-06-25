Taipei Metro to issue discount ‘one adult with one child’ one-day passes during summer vacation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) announced on Sunday that it will issue a special discount one-day pass from July 1 to August 31 to encourage families to spend quality time together touring around Taipei during this summer vacation by taking the Taipei Metro.

The special summer vacation pass, which sells only for NT$150 (the same price as a regular one-day pass), allows one adult over the age of 18 and one child under the age of 12 to use the same pass for unlimited Taipei Metro rides on the same day the pass is purchased, according to the TRTC.

Passengers interested in the pass can inquire about the pass and make the purchase at any Taipei Metro information counter, the company said.

Parents (adults) and their accompanying children should go to any of the counters to have their ages checked while buying the pass, and holders of such a pass should enter and exit the Taipei Metro system through manually operated gates, the TRTC added.

With such a pass, a mother can take her child who is aged between six and 12 (child under six is free of charge) to hike on the Xiang Shan (Elephant Mountain) Trail in the morning, visit the Tamsui Old Street (淡水老街) in the afternoon, enjoy the lake views of the Dahu Park in the evening, and then head home.

For more information, please call the 24-hour hotline,（02）218-12345, or 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (02-27208889 for areas outside Taipei), or visit the Taipei Metro’s website.