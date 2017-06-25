Militants hit Indonesia police; 1 officer, 1 attacker dead

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities say two suspected militants have attacked police in western Indonesia, leaving an officer and an assailant dead.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto says two men stormed the police headquarters in North Sumatra's provincial capital of Medan early Sunday and stabbed to death a police officer who was at his post.

Responding officers shot the two attackers, killing one and seriously wounding the other.

Sunday's attack came as Indonesians are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Muslim-majority Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, but a new threat has emerged from Islamic State group sympathizers.