Meteorologist: Sunny and hot weather expected across Taiwan the coming week

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/25 11:27

Next week's weather pattern in Taiwan will be sunny and hot with slight changes in temperature, meteorologist Daniel Wu said on Sunday.  (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Next week's weather pattern in Taiwan will be sunny and hot with slight changes in temperature, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Sunday, warming people to pay attention to blocking sunlight and drinking more water to prevent heat stroke.  

Wu said Sunday (June 25) and Monday will be the hottest, with high temperatures in northern Taiwan expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius

The weather pattern from Sunday (June 25) to July 3 (next Monday) will be dominated by a Pacific high pressure system, Wu said, predicting sunny weather across Taiwan and occasional afternoon showers in mountainous areas during this period of time.   

Even though temperature in western Taiwan from Tuesday to next Monday (June 27 to July 3) will have a one- to two-degree drop, daytime temperature is expected to remain high and is likely to be between 33 and 35 degrees, Wu added.
 
