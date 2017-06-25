NYCFC top Red Bulls 2-0 in Hudson River Derby

HARRISON, New Jersey (AP) — Ben Sweat scored his first MLS goal and set up Jack Harrison's strike to help New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday in the Hudson River Derby.

Harrison opened the scoring with a curling shot in the 33rd minute. Rodney Wallace drew two defenders at the corner of the penalty area, found an overlapping Sweat and Harrison deftly finished the cross home. Sweat scored in the 65th minute on a header off Alexander Ring's free kick as NYC won for the first time at Red Bull Arena.

New York City moved to 31 points and remained third in the Eastern Conference, five points behind leaders Toronto.

The Red Bulls have 23 points.

UNION 1, D.C. UNITED 0

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (AP) — Fabrice "Fafa" Picault scored on a dazzling volley and Andre Blake made two spectacular second-half saves in Philadelphia's victory over D.C. United, to lift the Union off the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Picault took a cross from Alejandro Bedoya and sent in a left-footed shot inside the left-hand post past diving goalkeeper Bill Hamid in the 31st minute.

In the 70th minute, Union's Oguchi Onyewu was called for a handball after the ball went off his shoulder in the penalty box. But Blake preserved Philadelphia's lead, diving to the right to stop Lamar Neagle's penalty attempt. Blake made another big save in stoppage time, tipping Neagle's wide-open, point-blank header over the bar.

Philadelphia moved to 19 points, one ahead of United and Montreal in the East.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, RAPIDS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez scored in the 67th minute to help expansion-club Atlanta beat Colorado in front of 44,938 fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Martinez beat goalkeeper Tim Howard with a left-footed shot from in front for his seventh goal in seven appearances this season.

Atlanta moved to 24 points and moved past the Red Bulls into the playoff positions in the Eastern Conference.

Colorado has 16 points.