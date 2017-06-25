WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CAR--F1-AZERBAIJAN GP

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Lewis Hamilton moves to second on the all-time list for Formula One pole positions when he uses a brilliant late surge to beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— With:

— CAR--F1-Azerbaijan GP-Red Bull — Red Bull's high hopes come down to earth in F1 qualifying. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 370 words, photos.

TEN--GERRY WEBER OPEN

HALLE, Germany — Roger Federer defeats Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 (5) to advance to the final of the Gerry Weber Open for the 11th time. SENT: 290 words, photos.

TEN--QUEEN'S

LONDON — Marin Cilic and Feliciano Lopez recover from having their serves broken for the first time this week to secure returns to the final of the Queen's grass-court tournament. SENT: 570 words, photos.

TEN--AEGON CLASSIC

BIRMINGHAM, England — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beats Lucie Safarova in the Aegon Classic semifinals to reach the first final since her playing hand was injured in a knife attack at her home. SENT: 550 words, photos.

GLF--TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

CROMWELL, Connecticut — Jordan Spieth closes with a 20-foot birdie putt for a 4-under 66 in the Travelers Championship, giving him a one-stroke lead for the third straight round. By Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 126 words, photos. Will be updated.

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA earns its first victory of the America's Cup match, taking a thriller in Race 6 to slow the momentum of Emirates Team New Zealand, which leads 4-1. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 790 words, photos.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-FRANCE

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa clinches a 3-0 series whitewash over France with a 35-12 win in the final test, giving the Springboks a base to work off after the debacle of last season. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 500 words, photos.

Also:

— RGU--Argentina-Georgia — Pumas beat Georgia to end 5-match losing run. SENT: 200 words.

— RGU--Canada-US — Canada, US draw in 1st leg of Rugby World Cup qualifier. SENT: 250 words, photos.

— RGU--British Lions-Future — All Blacks, Lions look forward after thrilling 1st test. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 730 words, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-PORTUGAL-NEW ZEALAND

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — European champion Portugal shows 95th-ranked New Zealand the respect of selecting Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars when rest was an option. The strategy helps Ronaldo get his 75th international goal and Portugal an ultimately easy 4-0 win at the Confederations Cup. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-MEXICO-RUSSIA

KAZAN, Russia — Mexico eliminates Russia and secures a semifinal berth at the Confederations Cup after winning their group match 2-1. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 710 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--Confed Cup-Germany-Goretzka — Germany's Goretzka in demand after new diet-aided healing. By Rob Harris. SENT: 730 words, photos.

OTHER STORIES:

— BOX--Pacquiao Arrives— Manny Pacquiao arrives in Australia for his July 2 world title fight defense against Jeff Horn. SENT: 359 words.

— GLF--BMW International Open — Garcia, Bland share lead going into final round. SENT: 260 words, photos.

— GLF--LPGA Tour — Ryu shoots course-record 61 at NW Arkansas Championship. SENT: 131 words.

— RAC--Royal Ascot - Queen Elizabeth II denied repeat winner. SENT: 260 words, photos.

— CAR--IndyCar-Road America-Qualifying — Castroneves leads Penske march at Road America qualifying. SENT: 140 words,

— CAR--IndyCar-Road America — Tony Kanaan back on familiar IndyCar ground at Road America. By Genaro Armas. SENT: 560 words, photo.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.