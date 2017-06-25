BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Matches
San Lorenzo 1, Banfield 0
Gimnasia 2, San Martin 0
|Wednesday's Matches
Rosario Central 3, Talleres 3
Quilmes 2, Arsenal 2
Temperley 2, Defensa y Justicia 3
Racing Club 1, Colon 0
Olimpo 2, Boca Juniors 2
|Thursday's Matches
River Plate 1, Aldosivi 0
Belgrano 2, Newell's 1
Sarmiento 1, Patronato Parana 3
Lanus 2, Huracan 0
Godoy Cruz 0, Estudiantes 2
Tigre 1, Atletico Rafaela 0
|Friday's Matches
Santa Fe 0, Independiente 3
Atletico Tucuman 1, Velez Sarsfield 1
|Saturday's Matches
Defensa y Justicia 1, Gimnasia 0
San Martin vs. Rosario Central
|Sunday's Matches
Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe
Atletico Rafaela vs. Sarmiento
Banfield vs. Racing Club
Colon vs. River Plate
|Monday's Matches
Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman
Arsenal vs. Tigre
Velez Sarsfield vs. Temperley
Aldosivi vs. Olimpo
Huracan vs. Belgrano