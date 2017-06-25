  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/06/25 05:39
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Matches

San Lorenzo 1, Banfield 0

Gimnasia 2, San Martin 0

Wednesday's Matches

Rosario Central 3, Talleres 3

Quilmes 2, Arsenal 2

Temperley 2, Defensa y Justicia 3

Racing Club 1, Colon 0

Olimpo 2, Boca Juniors 2

Thursday's Matches

River Plate 1, Aldosivi 0

Belgrano 2, Newell's 1

Sarmiento 1, Patronato Parana 3

Lanus 2, Huracan 0

Godoy Cruz 0, Estudiantes 2

Tigre 1, Atletico Rafaela 0

Friday's Matches

Santa Fe 0, Independiente 3

Atletico Tucuman 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Saturday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia 1, Gimnasia 0

San Martin vs. Rosario Central

Sunday's Matches

Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe

Atletico Rafaela vs. Sarmiento

Banfield vs. Racing Club

Colon vs. River Plate

Monday's Matches

Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman

Arsenal vs. Tigre

Velez Sarsfield vs. Temperley

Aldosivi vs. Olimpo

Huracan vs. Belgrano