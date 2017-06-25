Gaga on gay pride: It's a time to shine light on equality

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga, a longtime supporter of gay rights, says pride weekend is a time to shine a light on equality and reflect on the importance of tolerance.

The pride parade in New York City kicks off Sunday. Gaga, a New Yorker, told The Associated Press in an interview that "this weekend is a time for us all to reflect on ... the importance of bravery and kindness, the importance of us supporting one another."

Gaga, like Madonna, Cher and others before her, has a strong gay fan base who credits the singer with pushing gay rights to the forefront.

Gaga said she's touched to witness the "beautiful pride that I see so many of friends and the LGBTQ community have."

Sunday's parade, which starts on Fifth Avenue, ends in the West Village.