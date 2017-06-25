BC-GLF--BMW International Open Scores

MUNICH (AP) — Leading scores Saturday in the BMW International Open, a European Tour event at 7,181-yard, par-72 Munchen Eichenried Golf Club:
|Third Round
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|66-70-67
|—203
|Richard Bland, England
|67-69-67
|—203
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|69-66-69
|—204
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|65-71-70
|—206
|Andreas Romero, Argentina
|67-71-68
|—206
|Hennie Otto, South Africa
|68-69-70
|—207
|David Lipsky, United States
|71-69-67
|—207
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|70-70-67
|—207
|Scott Henry, Scotland
|69-72-66
|—207
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|67-69-72
|—208
|Niclas Fasth, Sweden
|68-69-71
|—208
|Rikard Karlberg, Sweden
|67-69-72
|—208
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|66-73-69
|—208
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|67-71-70
|—208
|Brett Rumford, Australia
|68-73-67
|—208
|Also
|Paul Lawrie, Scotland
|73-67-70
|—210
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|69-74-67
|—210
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|70-68-74
|—212
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|71-71-71
|—213