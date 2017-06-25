BC-GLF--BMW International Open Scores

  1. Home
Associated Press
2017/06/25 01:43
MUNICH (AP) — Leading scores Saturday in the BMW International Open, a European Tour event at 7,181-yard, par-72 Munchen Eichenried Golf Club:

Third Round
Sergio Garcia, Spain 66-70-67 —203
Richard Bland, England 67-69-67 —203
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 69-66-69 —204
Thomas Detry, Belgium 65-71-70 —206
Andreas Romero, Argentina 67-71-68 —206
Hennie Otto, South Africa 68-69-70 —207
David Lipsky, United States 71-69-67 —207
Renato Paratore, Italy 70-70-67 —207
Scott Henry, Scotland 69-72-66 —207
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 67-69-72 —208
Niclas Fasth, Sweden 68-69-71 —208
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 67-69-72 —208
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 66-73-69 —208
Tommy Fleetwood, England 67-71-70 —208
Brett Rumford, Australia 68-73-67 —208
Also
Paul Lawrie, Scotland 73-67-70 —210
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-74-67 —210
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 70-68-74 —212
Ernie Els, South Africa 71-71-71 —213