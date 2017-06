JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has beaten France 35-12 at Ellis Park to sweep their three-test rugby series.

South Africa 35 (Jesse Kriel, Eben Etzebeth, Malcolm Marx, Rudy Paige tries; Elton Jantjies 3 conversions, 3 penalties), France 12 (Jules Plisson 4 penalties). HT: 16-9